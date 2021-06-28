      Weather Alert

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sings To Fan With Cancer

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:36am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson posted a sweet message on Sunday for a fan who has been living with Stage 4 breast cancer for the past six years. She’s a fan of Garth Brooks…

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

“I’m so excited right now to deliver this very special message. I’m so excited my cheeks are red,” he said in the Instagram clip. “This goes out to a very special woman. A very strong woman. Melissa, A.K.A Missy!

“I also know you’re Garth Brooks’ biggest fan,”  “You know I love my country music. So in the spirit of Garth, this one’s for you.”

