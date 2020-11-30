Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Rolls Out Boozy Holiday Ice Cream
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Well this is interesting…Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson aka Dwanta Claus is here (get it?) to introduce his second collection of holiday ice creams for Salt & Straw. His new, limited-edition Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog ice cream—made with his own tequila—is a sweet, silky, frozen custard mixed with amontillado sherry, nutmeg and a hint of salt.
The special eggnog flavor is available on its own or as part of the Dwanta Claus “Naughty, Nice & Spiked” pint five-pack, which also includes Salt & Straw’s classic Double Fold Vanilla and Chocolate Gooey Brownie, and the return of last year’s “Naughty & Nice” duo, I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus (chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge swirled into a decadent whiskey ice cream base…NOW WE’RE TALKING!) and The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree (a spruce ice cream filled with gooey frosted brownies, raspberry jam, and red and green glacé cherries).
It also benefits World Central Kitchen.
CHECK IT OUT HERE