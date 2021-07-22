Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “Laughed Hard” At Vin Diesel’s “Tough Love” Claim In Their Feud

Well…safe to say Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won’t be working with Vin Diesel again anytime soon. The two had issues on the set of the “Fast & Furious’ movie sets, about which Vin Diesel recently said the June issue of Men’s Health that he was trying to get a better performance out of Johnson. “I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”
So The Hollywood Reporter asked Johnson about Diesel’s “tough love” remarks to which he said: “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”
Even though no more F & F movies for Johnson, he could still play Luke Hobbs for a sequel to the franchise spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” as it’s in development. Just don’t expect to see Diesel’s Dom Toretto to show up.
