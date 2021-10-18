      Weather Alert

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Joins DC Universe As “Black Adam”

Oct 18, 2021 @ 8:39am

Dwayne Johnson is getting ready to make his superhero debut…he appeared at DC FanDome to tease a first look at Black Adam.

Johnson also shared a short scene from the upcoming movie, which is still in post-production, announcing, “This is the kind of project that comes around once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)


While Black Adam has been both a supervillain and a superhero in the DC Comics universe, we’re not really sure which side he’s on for this movie. He does, however, use just his bare hands to crumble someone to ash, so, that will be fun to watch.

