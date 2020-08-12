Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Again The Highest Paid Actor
This year’s ten top-earning actors collected a combined $545.5 million, and more than a quarter of that was paid out by Netflix.
Netflix cut $140.5 million worth of checks to six of the top ten.
Dwayne Johnson tops the list for the second year in a row with $87.5 million, collecting $23.5 million for his role in the upcoming Netflix original film ‘Red Notice’.
The economics of star power are the same for Netflix as they have been for the traditional movie studios: If you draw a crowd, you get top dollar. For Netflix, the game is a bit different… it’s not about blockbuster box office results, it’s about how many monthly subscriptions it will sign up and retain as a result.
Here are the top 10 highest-paid actors of the year:
- Dwayne Johnson $87.5 Million
- Ryan Reynolds $71.5 Million
- Mark Wahlberg $58 Million
- Ben Affleck $55 Million
- Vin Diesel $54 Million
- Akshay Kumar $48.5 Million
- Lin-Manuel Miranda $45.5 Million
- Will Smith $44.5 Million
- Adam Sandler $41 Million
- Jackie Chan $40 Million