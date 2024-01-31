Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Grants 21 Wishes
January 31, 2024 6:00AM EST
Source: YouTube
What a day for 21 kids and their families who all had the same Make-A-Wish dream…to meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!
Johnson has had a long relationship with the organization and planned an epic day in early December last year starting with spending the day at Universal Studios in L.A. After a full day of activities for each child and their families, the day ended with a personal meet and greet with Johnson!
