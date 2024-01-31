99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Grants 21 Wishes

January 31, 2024 6:00AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

What a day for 21 kids and their families who all had the same Make-A-Wish dream…to meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

Johnson has had a long relationship with the organization and planned an epic day in early December last year starting with spending the day at Universal Studios in L.A.  After a full day of activities for each child and their families, the day ended with a personal meet and greet with Johnson!

 

 

More about:
21 kids
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
make a wish
Universal Studios
wishes granted

POPULAR POSTS

1

Doja Cat's Brother Knocks Her Front Teeth Out, Mom Files Restraining Order
2

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
3

Jack Harlow Supports Muhammad Ali Center For Ali's 82nd Birthday
4

Missing Non-Verbal 4-Year-Old Found After 50 Hours
5

Justin Timberlake New Album New Single?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE