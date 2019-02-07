Dwayne Johnson Turned Down Hosting The Oscars For Jumanji Sequel

Dwayne Johnson apparently was the Academy’s first choice to host the Oscars, but he explained to a fan on Twitter why he passed.

Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn’t make it work since I’m shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road 🥃 https://t.co/eiiMuBNOzb — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 6, 2019

He had filming commitments for his upcoming “Jumanji” sequel, he was unable to follow through with the gig. That said, Kevin Hart was going to do it and is also going to be back for the “Jumanji” sequel. Jack Black, Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan are all also returning and it is set to open December 13th.

As for the Oscars, producers will use various celebrities to introduce the show’s different segments…the show airs Feb 24th at 8 p.m.

