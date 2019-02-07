Dwayne Johnson Turned Down Hosting The Oscars For Jumanji Sequel

Dwayne Johnson apparently was the Academy’s first choice to host the Oscars, but he explained to a fan on Twitter why he passed.

He had filming commitments for his upcoming “Jumanji” sequel, he was unable to follow through with the gig. That said, Kevin Hart was going to do it and is also going to be back for the “Jumanji” sequel. Jack Black, Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan are all also returning and it is set to open December 13th.

As for the Oscars, producers will use various celebrities to introduce the show’s different segments…the show airs Feb 24th at 8 p.m.

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How Has Harry Potter NEVER Done This??? Fans Are Dying Over This One Little Nugget Liam Hemsworth Drops About Miley Chris Pratt’s Name Is On A Plaque At This Restaurant Did You Guess Who Was Revealed On “The Masked Singer”?? Joey McIntyre Sings Karaoke After His Broadway Show The Internet Has A New Theory About David Schwimmer
Comments