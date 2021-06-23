Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Red Notice’ Netflix Release Date Starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot

Dwayne Johnson just teased fans with the release date of his new film, “Red Notice” coming to Netflix. This is the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.
Johnson posted via Instagram about the new Netflix movie and ended it with “#holidays2021”, leading fans to believe it’ll be out around Thanksgiving weekend.
“Red Notice” stars Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya.The movie follows Johnson’s character, Rusty, who is an agent that teams up with the world’s greatest art thief played by Gadot and the world’s greatest conman played by Reynolds.