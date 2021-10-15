Dwayne Johnson Surprises Former High Schools With New Football Gear

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teamed up with Under Armour to provide brand-new Project Rock performance gear to the football teams at his two alma maters — McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
“Number one, I wanted to tell you how proud I am of you guys,” “Here’s why I’m proud — I’m proud of the hard work you put in ’cause that’s what it all comes down to. Whether you win or lose, succeed or fail, it all comes down to the effort that you put in and the hard work that you commit yourselves to.”
The video then showed scenes from Freedom High School’s homecoming game, where their football team went up against rival institution Central Catholic.
There, Johnson’s former high school beat their competitors 42-7. “You played hard, you played like the hardest workers in the room,” he said. “You played for blood, sweat and respect. You played like champions, you played like patriots.”