Dwayne Johnson Is Your “Shark Week” Master of Ceremonies

Discovery Channel has tapped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to lead us all through “Shark Week” as their first-ever Master Of Ceremonies. It all kicks off on July 24th at 8pm where Johnson will preview what you can expect.
Discovery Channel says Shark Week fans tuning in this year can expect 25 adrenaline-inducing original episodes and special guests appearance from Tracy Morgan, the stars of Impractical Jokers, and more for the 2022 event.