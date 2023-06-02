99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dwayne Johnson Comes Back To His “Fast & Furious” Character For Spinoff Movie

June 2, 2023 7:04AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Dwayne Johnson will come back to his Fast & Furious franchise role as Luke Hobbs for another spinoff movie. Not much is known about the story other than that it will bridge the events of the latest movie, Fast X and the second part due out in 2025, Fast X: Part II.

You do see Johnson as Hobbs in Fast X, but it’s only in a credits scene. Johnson posted about it on social media and told fans his past beef with Vin Diesel is over:  “Last summer Vin Diesel and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & fans that we love. I’ve built my career on an ‘audience first’ mentality and that will always serve as my north star.”

 

 

