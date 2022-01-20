Dwayne Johnson Clears Up Whether He Is The Mystery Buyer Of A $32 Million Dinosaur Skull

Rumors were swirling that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the mystery buyer who slapped down $31.8 million for a T-Rex skull named “Stan”.
Johnson was a guest on Peyton and Eli Manning’s Manning Cast on NFL’s Monday Night Football from his home office, which features a gigantic T-Rex skull. And the internet could not keep cool. Eli pointed it out (because how could one not point out a literal T-Rex skull chilling in the background) asking about it.
“That’s Stan,” “So, as a matter of fact, Stan is the most complete T-Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist—a young paleontologist—and his name was Stan, so this T-Rex head was named after him. Pretty cool and badass isn’t it?” Internet sleuths found out the Stan skull sold in 2020 for a whopping $31.8 million to an unknown buyer, much to the dismay of paleontologists. The skull has never been seen again, now part of the buyer’s private collection. After his comments, everybody thought that mystery was solved…until this Instagram post explaining it’s NOT the REAL Stan. Just a replica.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by therock (@therock)
A post shared by therock (@therock)
MORE HERE