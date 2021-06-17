      Weather Alert

Dunkin Rolling Out Popping Bubbles For Their Drinks

Jun 17, 2021 @ 8:30am
fresh strawberries at strawberry farm

Beginning June 23, you’ll be able to upgrade your experience at Dunkin’ locations by adding strawberry flavored Popping Bubbles into your iced drinks (for an additional cost). What are popping bubbles? They are small flavor bursting bubbles that literally pops in your mouth!

 

They will go well with any of their iced or frozen beverages on the menu—especially the Coconut and Lemonade Refreshers.

In addition to launching the new add-on, Dunkin’ is giving you a chance to win big with an instant win online game. Offering up a chance to nab Dunkin’ gift cards, inflatable pool rafts, bubble kits, and other prizes, the game will see fans experience the new Strawberry Popping Bubbles virtually by popping a bubble on the screen with their finger to reveal an instant prize. One  winner gets a $5,000 cash prize to put toward a future vacation.

Please note, though, that you only have a few weeks to try your hand at winning a prize as it only runs from July 2 to July 31. Got to www.dunkinpoppingbubbles.com to enter!

TAGS
burst Drinks Dunkin Donuts flavor mouth Popping Bubbles strawberry
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Squirrel Doing The Backstroke
Google Doodle Winner Is A Teenager From Lexington, KY
This Listener Proposed At His Own Movie Premiere
Wasabi The Pekingese Wins Best In Show At Westminster
Oldham County Summer Feeding Program Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On