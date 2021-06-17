Dunkin Rolling Out Popping Bubbles For Their Drinks

Beginning June 23, you’ll be able to upgrade your experience at Dunkin’ locations by adding strawberry flavored Popping Bubbles into your iced drinks (for an additional cost). What are popping bubbles? They are small flavor bursting bubbles that literally pops in your mouth!
. @dunkindonuts is testing bubble teas at some locations this summer. Popping Bubble Iced Tea consists of a classic iced green tea paired with strawberry popping bubbles: https://t.co/jGQu9ubdQM #dunkin #bubbletea #summer #tea #foodie #foodieinsider #iced2020 pic.twitter.com/6mF91jORDg
— The Food Institute (@FoodInstitute) July 11, 2020
They will go well with any of their iced or frozen beverages on the menu—especially the Coconut and Lemonade Refreshers.
In addition to launching the new add-on, Dunkin’ is giving you a chance to win big with an instant win online game. Offering up a chance to nab Dunkin’ gift cards, inflatable pool rafts, bubble kits, and other prizes, the game will see fans experience the new Strawberry Popping Bubbles virtually by popping a bubble on the screen with their finger to reveal an instant prize. One winner gets a $5,000 cash prize to put toward a future vacation.
Please note, though, that you only have a few weeks to try your hand at winning a prize as it only runs from July 2 to July 31. Got to www.dunkinpoppingbubbles.com to enter!