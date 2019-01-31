Dunkin’ Releases New Cookie Dough & Brownie Batter Double Filled Donuts and More for Valentine’s Day

This should be a sin!

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away so now is the time to start thinking about where to get your sweets from!

Dunkin’ is releasing new doughnuts for the holiday with a double-filled Cookie Dough & Brownie Batter Donut. This features both cookie-dough filling and brownie batter-flavored buttercreme.

Also, they will be bringing back heart-shaped versions with the addition of topping some off with new “Bling Sprinkles.”



If you are looking for a deal, though, you can get 10 munchkins for just $2 for the entire month of February.