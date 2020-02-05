      Weather Alert

Dunkin’ Is Releasing Merch Collab With Snoop Dogg

Feb 5, 2020 @ 2:14pm

At Dunkin’, Snoop is the brand ambassador for Beyond Meat and to honor his hard work Dunkin’ is rolling out a bunch of new merch.

Snoop helped dream up a signature sandwich at Dunkin called the “Beyond D-O-Double G,” which you should absolutely try if you haven’t yet.

This breakfast sandwich is made with a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, egg, and cheese and uses a sliced glazed donut as a bun.

Snoop was also awarded the title of Employee of the Month by Dunkin’, so it’s only fitting that now he gets a whole line of merch, too.

 

The online shop will have lots of options to choose from, including green tracksuits, bomber jackets, beanies, and a few different sweatshirts.

They each follow a green, orange, and white color scheme, similar to the branding of the Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich.

The Dunkin’ x Snoop Dogg store will be launching February 5 at 12p.m. so head over to their shop to try to buy yours.

TAGS
Beyond Meat collab donuts dunkin' merch Snoop Dogg
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE