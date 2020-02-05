Dunkin’ Is Releasing Merch Collab With Snoop Dogg
At Dunkin’, Snoop is the brand ambassador for Beyond Meat and to honor his hard work Dunkin’ is rolling out a bunch of new merch.
Snoop helped dream up a signature sandwich at Dunkin called the “Beyond D-O-Double G,” which you should absolutely try if you haven’t yet.
This breakfast sandwich is made with a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, egg, and cheese and uses a sliced glazed donut as a bun.
Snoop was also awarded the title of Employee of the Month by Dunkin’, so it’s only fitting that now he gets a whole line of merch, too.
The online shop will have lots of options to choose from, including green tracksuits, bomber jackets, beanies, and a few different sweatshirts.
They each follow a green, orange, and white color scheme, similar to the branding of the Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich.
The Dunkin’ x Snoop Dogg store will be launching February 5 at 12p.m. so head over to their shop to try to buy yours.