Dunkin’ Introduced Snackin’ Bacon To Its Menu
Fast food breakfast options are popping up left right and center, and Dunkin’ is coming in hot with something we haven’t seen before at a fast food chain: bacon.
That’s it: a to-go pouch of straight up bacon.
This new item, though, is totally new for them and is called the “Snackin’ Bacon” because it’s an ideal option for breakfast or just for snacking.
The Snackin’ Bacon comes with a sweet black pepper seasoning that blends savory and sweet.
Each order comes with eight half slices of bacon all conveniently wrapped in a sleeve for easy on-the-go eating.