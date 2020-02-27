      Weather Alert

Dunkin’ Introduced Snackin’ Bacon To Its Menu

Feb 27, 2020 @ 10:57am

Fast food breakfast options are popping up left right and center, and Dunkin’ is coming in hot with something we haven’t seen before at a fast food chain: bacon.

That’s it: a to-go pouch of straight up bacon.

This new item, though, is totally new for them and is called the “Snackin’ Bacon” because it’s an ideal option for breakfast or just for snacking.

The Snackin’ Bacon comes with a sweet black pepper seasoning that blends savory and sweet.

Each order comes with eight half slices of bacon all conveniently wrapped in a sleeve for easy on-the-go eating.

TAGS
bacon Breakfast dunkin' on the go snackin
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE