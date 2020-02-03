Dunkaroos Are Officially Coming Back To Stores This Summer
One of the most-beloved snacks of the ’90s is finally making its triumphant return. That’s right, Dunkaroos are officially coming back, and honestly, I’m freaking out along with the rest of the internet.
The Dunkaroos team confirmed to us today that the beloved snack will be available again starting this summer.
Dunkaroos came to us back in the ’90s and were discontinued around 2012. They are comprised of two of the most delicious things on planet Earth: cookies and icing.