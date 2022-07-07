Duffer Brothers Promise Completely Different “Stranger Things” Spinoff

The Duffer Brothers are planning a Stranger Things spin-off that’ll be “1,000% different from the show.” The spin-off is one of five projects the brothers are working on as part of their nine-figure overall deal for Netflix. That includes a new stage play set within the world of Stranger Things as well as a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s novel The Talisman and a live-action take of anime show Death Note. The fifth project in the slate is an original series from the makers of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Stranger Things Season 4 debuted its first 7 episodes on May 27th, with the final 2 dropping on July 1st. The show recently became the second Netflix series ever to cross the 1 billion hours viewed mark. And fun fact…it was based on a real CIA experiment!
In the meantime, the next season of Stranger Things will have shorter episodes.