Dua Lipa’s Spotify Gets Hacked & Everyone Thinks It’s By A Taylor Swift Fan
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)
Dua Lipa and some of Spotify’s biggest artists have been hacked! A Taylor Swift fan named “Daniel” has claimed responsibility.
On Wednesday, December 2nd, artists like Lana Del Rey, Future, and Pop Smoke had their biographies and pictures replaced with the hacker’s picture and this message: “Trump 2020” and “Best of all shout out to my queen Taylor Swift,” he also asked Spotify members to follow him on Snapchat.
Spotify hasn’t commented on the attack and has since fixed the artist’s pages.
Her page looks good now!