Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” Broke Another Record

Dua Lipa’s hit “Levitating” has officially become the longest-charting song by a woman on the Hot 100. After a whopping 70 weeks, the track passed up the 69-week run of LeAnn Rimes’ “How Do I Live” that ruled a stretch between 1997-98. “Levitating” joins only 5 total songs to spend 70 weeks charting, including The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which had 90 from 2019-2021.
The other 3 are: “Radioactive,” by Imagine Dragons with 87 weeks,
“Sail” by AWOLNATION with 79,
and “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz with 76.