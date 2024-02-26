99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dua Lipa’s Handful Of Makeup Essentials Includes Brown Lipstick

February 26, 2024 9:06AM EST
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Dua Lipa attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic )

What’s in your go-to for a “sweaty dance night?” Dua Lipa was telling Vogue that when she was just a teenager that she developed an affinity for a brown lip and hasn’t looked back since. For her, she just need a brown lipstick and highlighter and she’s out the door. Oh — and mascara is a non-negotiable. In fact, she’s a double-coater when it comes to mascara. Respect.

 

They delved into this convo on the topic of her new redheaded look. She was not trying to specifically signal anything to her audience by making the change.

It was more like, I’d be in the studio working on songs [for my upcoming album], and I really resonated with the color red. There’s this darker, earthy tone to it that I just felt really connected to. And I was like, you know what? I’m going to dye my hair red. That’s my new vibe and it’s what I want to do.

Dua recently shared on Instagram that she is the new makeup ambassador for YSL Beauty:

 

