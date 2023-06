Source: YouTube

About a year ago, Dua Lipa was accused to using the same hook in “Levitating” that Artikal Sound System used in their 2017 song, “Live Your Life.” Peep the video right here.

According to Billboard, “attorneys for both Artikal Sound System and Lipa filed a joint motion, asking the judge to permanently dismiss the case.”

It looks like Artikal Sound System decided to walk away from the lawsuit.