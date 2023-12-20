99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dua Lipa Talks Working With John Cena In Multiple Films

December 20, 2023 10:19AM EST
It must be tough to work with an actor no one can see, but Dua Lipa makes it work. 😉

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dua Lipa talked about her time on Barbie including being reunited with John Cena where they played mermaids together!

 

When it comes to working with John Cena, Dua told Vanity Fair:

It seems like I can’t seem to do anything without him! He’s really my emotional support actor. It was fab, and he’s amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He’s such a great guy and so lovely.

They’ll both be in the action comedy movie Argylle together. It’s out in theaters on February 2, 2024.

 

