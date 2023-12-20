Dua Lipa Talks Working With John Cena In Multiple Films

Source: YouTube

It must be tough to work with an actor no one can see, but Dua Lipa makes it work. 😉

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dua Lipa talked about her time on Barbie including being reunited with John Cena where they played mermaids together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

When it comes to working with John Cena, Dua told Vanity Fair:

It seems like I can’t seem to do anything without him! He’s really my emotional support actor. It was fab, and he’s amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He’s such a great guy and so lovely.

They’ll both be in the action comedy movie Argylle together. It’s out in theaters on February 2, 2024.