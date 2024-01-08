Dua Lipa Talks Expectations For 2024 Album

Source: YouTube

In a new interview from the Golden Globes, Dua Lipa reveals that the upcoming album is “more psychedelic.”

I think sonically it’s pretty different. I’m excited for new music and people to hear it. But one thing’s for sure, I’m just gonna keep people dancing.

She tells Billboard that it’s impossible to name which Barbie represents her in 2024, but they agree to land on “Pop Star Barbie.”

Dua Lipa did not win Best Original Song for Motion Picture at the award ceremony, but Billie Eilish took home the win for the “Barbie” movie they both created new music for. Have you seen the full winner list?

Dua entered the New Year with red hair ready for the new release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

While we don’t know when the new album will release, the movie “Argylle” is set to release on February 2 where she gets to act once again alongside John Cena. Peep the trailer here: