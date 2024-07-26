99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad

July 26, 2024 9:23AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Oh Baby!  Dua Lipa teased her partnership with Porsche to promote its $67k Macan EV, sending fans crazy.

She plays many versions of herself as she drives across the city, desert, and space to her song Training Season. One has her brought to the hospital as she wincingly prepares to give birth.

A behind-the-scenes Instagram video showed Dua walking down the road with a bump, but little explanation was provided. She was heard joking with the production crew: “I sent it to my friends, they’re all freaking out. Too many tacos.”

Fans thought the photos were real, with some exclaiming, “Girl, I thought you’re pregnant!” with a second agreeing: “I almost had a heart attack, I thought it was true!”

What was the last prank you played on your friends and family?

More about:
Ad
baby
Dua Lipa
Porsche
pregnant

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Internet Has Thoughts About This Rendition Of the National Anthem
2

Teen Schools The Internet On How To Handle A Rude Customer
3

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
4

Viral: Woman Jumps In The River To Save A Bunny
5

Grab Tissues For The Deeper Meaning Behind These Butterflies On The Bride

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE