Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad

Source: YouTube

Oh Baby! Dua Lipa teased her partnership with Porsche to promote its $67k Macan EV, sending fans crazy.

@Porsche dream project with the dream team 🏁when this first came about my only question was “how far can we take it” so we went all the way!!!! https://t.co/XdqhIiaANK pic.twitter.com/fVmLtiCqoT — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 25, 2024

She plays many versions of herself as she drives across the city, desert, and space to her song Training Season. One has her brought to the hospital as she wincingly prepares to give birth.

DUA LIPA A RUNAWAY BRIDE AND PREGNANT??? I CANT 😭 pic.twitter.com/UoEYRKT2ni — aileen ❦ (@elordisdua) July 23, 2024

A behind-the-scenes Instagram video showed Dua walking down the road with a bump, but little explanation was provided. She was heard joking with the production crew: “I sent it to my friends, they’re all freaking out. Too many tacos.”

Fans thought the photos were real, with some exclaiming, “Girl, I thought you’re pregnant!” with a second agreeing: “I almost had a heart attack, I thought it was true!”

DUA LIPA IS PREGNANT 😭 pic.twitter.com/k4jlSrtMqC — duda (@rhodecult) July 25, 2024

What was the last prank you played on your friends and family?