Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Thong In New Year’s Eve Look
January 3, 2023 12:18PM EST
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa poses for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)
Dua Lipa put her whale tail on full display for the new year in a super low-cut backless dress.
So that’s different. In her Instagram post, she mentioned peace, love, health, and happiness, but made no mention of public wedgies. We just have to assume that one.
