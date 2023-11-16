Dua Lipa Says She Wrote 97 Songs To Create The Latest Album

Source: YouTube

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Dua Lipa explained her writing process in order to get to her current single “Houdini,” which she wrote last November. She tells the interviewer that it took her writing about 97 songs to get to what she wanted:

I had to write essentially two other albums to get to this one. And I feel like I have to write myself into a good idea, so I have to get through ideas that I don’t like.

Have you seen the video for “Houdini?” Here you go:

Dua is up for 2 GRAMMY awards in the upcoming show thanks to her song in the Barbie movie: