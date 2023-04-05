Dua Lipa One of the Stars of ‘Barbie’ Movie

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Dua Lipa attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic )

Dua Lipa is in the new “Barbie” movie!

Over 20 new posters promoting the stars of the upcoming Barbie movie were released yesterday. By now you’ve probably figured out that Dua Lipa is part of the cast! Dua followed that up by announcing her role in the film with a post on Instagram, sharing her official poster, which depicts her as a mermaid version of Barbie.

“This Barbie is a mermaid!!” She wrote as the caption. The official Barbie Instagram page also responded to the update, adding: “It’s gonna be a splash.”

As well as starring in the movie itself, Dua Lipa is also rumored to have recorded multiple new songs for the soundtrack, although there has been no confirmation of this as of yet. We’ll let you know!

Barbie the movie is set to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.