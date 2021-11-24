      Weather Alert

Dua Lipa Is Releasing A Weekly Newsletter With Fashion Tips And Articles

Nov 24, 2021 @ 7:26am
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)

Dua Lipa is launching Service95, a new weekly newsletter that will give fans a way to get curated articles she picks out.

Service95 was born out of Lipa’s habit for making lists of her favorite things and sharing them with her friends and family. She loves to read and stays up-to-date on the latest news. But she says she wants to create a way for people to read stories they won’t have access to on larger news platforms. Along with giving fashion advice and discussing pop culture, activists will share their views.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Service95 launches in January 2022. Sign up here.

