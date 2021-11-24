Dua Lipa Is Releasing A Weekly Newsletter With Fashion Tips And Articles

Dua Lipa is launching Service95, a new weekly newsletter that will give fans a way to get curated articles she picks out.
Service95 was born out of Lipa’s habit for making lists of her favorite things and sharing them with her friends and family. She loves to read and stays up-to-date on the latest news. But she says she wants to create a way for people to read stories they won’t have access to on larger news platforms. Along with giving fashion advice and discussing pop culture, activists will share their views.
A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)
Service95 launches in January 2022. Sign up here.