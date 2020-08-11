Dua Lipa Interviews Elderly People About Herself and No One Knows Who She is
Dua Lipa filled in as host for Jimmy Kimmel and decided to play a little game of “Who-a-lipa” with a group of elderly people. And guess what, no one knew who she was.
One woman gave a hard critique about Dua’s outfit and said “she couldn’t hold a candle to Frank Sinatra.” After a few more insults Dua revealed that she was in fact the Popstar she had been grilling them about.
The elderly people were pretty surprised, especially the harsh critiquer who said, “Boy, I really got myself in it this time.”