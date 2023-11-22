Dua Lipa Describes Writing For The Barbie Soundtrack Like A Jigsaw Puzzle

Source: YouTube

You’ve heard “Dance the Night” from Dua Lipa countless times now, but the way that song came together was something like the way you’re put together a jigsaw puzzle if you ask Dua Lipa. And The Wrap did ask Dua Lipa.

Dua explained that the song was rewritten several times. She worked with a co-writer Caroline Ailin alongside the movie composers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Ronson put the backing track together and Greta Gerwig, who ran the show, would assist in the writing process to match Barbie’s story, mood, and actual actions in the dance scene.

She told them it was not the same as writing a song for one of her albums:

When you write a song for an album, it really depends on what you’re feeling on the day. I come in with whatever ammo I have from things that have happened in my life that I want to write about or what I’ve been feeling.

“Dance the Night” is up for two GRAMMY Awards in 2024:

Song of the Year

Best Song Written For Visual Media

The Barbie movie and it’s soundtrack songs received a number of other GRAMMY nominations: