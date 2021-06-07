      Weather Alert

Dua Lipa Celebrates 4 Years Of Music And Talks About Online Bullying

Jun 7, 2021 @ 6:29am

Dua Lipa’s debut album was launched out into the world four years ago on June 2, and she got on Instagram to thank fans.  Her voice was always on point and her songs were catchy, but her dance moves is what drew some mean comments online early on. Those mean reactions  eventually gave her the drive to get better.

 

“It’s been four years since my debut album has been out and I’m so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, all the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons I learned touring for like three years, getting bullied online, which made me want to dance my ass off and just really get better. So thank you so much for all things good and bad, for helping me grow. I’m forever grateful and I’m excited for you guys to see what we got coming up next.”

TAGS
Album bullying celebrate dancing Dua Lipa Instagram online
POPULAR POSTS
This 7-Year-Old Swam For An Hour To Save His Family
Missed Connections: The Disney Princess And The Library
Wet Nose Wednesday: Archie!
You Laugh You Lose: I'm FREEEEE!
Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On