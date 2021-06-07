Dua Lipa Celebrates 4 Years Of Music And Talks About Online Bullying

Dua Lipa’s debut album was launched out into the world four years ago on June 2, and she got on Instagram to thank fans. Her voice was always on point and her songs were catchy, but her dance moves is what drew some mean comments online early on. Those mean reactions eventually gave her the drive to get better.
Dua Lipa talking about the 4 year anniversary of her debut album via Instagram Stories! #4YearsOfDL1 pic.twitter.com/mPJXzijJXG
— Dua Lipa News (@dlipanews) June 2, 2021
“It’s been four years since my debut album has been out and I’m so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, all the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons I learned touring for like three years, getting bullied online, which made me want to dance my ass off and just really get better. So thank you so much for all things good and bad, for helping me grow. I’m forever grateful and I’m excited for you guys to see what we got coming up next.”