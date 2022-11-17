Dua Lipa Cannels Britney Spears In Denim Dress

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)

We all know the famous (maybe even infamous) denim dress worn by Britney Spears in 2001 at the American Music Awards.

Dua Lipa posted to Instagram clearly channeling Britney.

There’s even a “B” on the belt. It must be an ode to the Pop Princess and we’re here for it.