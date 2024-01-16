Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, And Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At 2024 GRAMMYs

Source: YouTube

Music’s biggest night is coming up February 4, 2024 with the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards and three contenders for Song of the Year will be performing at the ceremony: Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo!

Dua Lipa has won three GRAMMYs and is up for two more this year: Song of the Year for “Dance the Night” and Best Song Written for Visual Media with “Dance the Night” again. We can only imagine that’s the song she’s be performing live.

Billie Eilish is coming into this ceremony having won seven GRAMMYs and is nominated for six with Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video. With five out of six of those being for “What Was I Made For?” we can only guess that’s what Billie will do live.

Olivia Rodrigo has won three GRAMMYs and is up for six this year: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Rock Song. “vampire” is her big hit right now. Maybe we’ll get a mashup of that and “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”