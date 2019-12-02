      Weather Alert

Dua Lipa Announces Album Title And Tour

Dec 2, 2019 @ 11:34am

Dua Lipa is making her 2020 plans.

She has announced that her new album will be called Future Nostalgia. Lipa said the new music will have “a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production.”

Lipa has some influences on the new album. She said, “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”

She also announced some tour dates. You’ll have to go to Europe to see these shows as they will run from Madrid, Spain to Dublin, Ireland from April until June.

 

TAGS
2020 Dua Lipa europe new album tour
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE