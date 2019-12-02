Dua Lipa Announces Album Title And Tour
Dua Lipa is making her 2020 plans.
She has announced that her new album will be called Future Nostalgia. Lipa said the new music will have “a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production.”
Lipa has some influences on the new album. She said, “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”
She also announced some tour dates. You’ll have to go to Europe to see these shows as they will run from Madrid, Spain to Dublin, Ireland from April until June.