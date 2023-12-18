Dua Lipa And Mark Ronson Walk You Through The Making Of “Dance The Night”

Source: YouTube

Disco and up-tempo. That’s all Mark Ronson had to go off of when he was just beginning to put together the big dance song that would be part of Barbie’s best day in the movie Barbie.

He and Dua Lipa sat down for Variety’s “Behind the Song” segment to talk about the Grammy-nominated song cam together for the movie that ruled the year.

Mark had messaged Dua saying he was thinking of her for the song and invited him to write on the song with him. They originally planned to work some on the Barbie song and some of Dua’s upcoming album, but according to Dua,

Barbie just completely took over our life. Like, we were completely Barbie-fied. They was Barbie dolls everywhere here.

There are ton of parts to the song you may not hear in the song until Mark isolates it such a the twangy baseline and sort-ot-hidden acoustic guitar.

Dua described the need to have the lyrics match with the dancing — so it looks like the the choreography happened FIRST?! Interesting!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The song is also up for a Golden Globe! The Golden Globes take place January 7, 2024, while the GRAMMYs come later on February 4, 2024. We’re crossing our fingers for Barbie wins across the board.