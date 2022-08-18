Drew From The Chainsmokers Says “It’s My Fault” T.I. Punched Him In The Face

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers talked about an incident that happened with rapper T.I. in a TikTok posted this week that: “T.I. just literally punched me in the face.” “We were on a vibe, and I gave him a kiss on the cheek, and he totally punched me in the face. It was my fault.” “He punched me in the face, and I was like, ‘Ok, I’m sorry,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, cool, we’re good’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.” T.I. then apparently told Alex Pall “‘You need to get get your boy.’”

T.I. gave his side of it in a 17-minute video on Instagram, and the first 30-seconds-plus were just him laughing. “Ok, first of all, I love The Chainsmokers,” “We just had to work through some stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)

He didn’t get into the actual details of what happened, but just said “Afterwards, we had a drink, we took a shot. You know what I’m saying, we moved on.” He also invited Taggart and Pall to work it out furter on his podcast ExpediTIously saying “Let’s sit down & chop it up.”

