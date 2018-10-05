Drew Barrymore Says A Magazine Interview With Her Is FAKE NEWS

So this is a little strange…there is an interview in an EgyptAir on-flight magazine that is causing some controversy.

It features a conversation with Drew Barrymore that her publicist claims never happened.  The airline still contends it’s legit. The article is riddled with grammatical mistakes and claims Drew has stepped away from Hollywood to raise her kids.

The credited writer of the article maintains she interviewed Barrymore, but did not explain if her story was changed by an editor or mistranslated to clarify the article’s bizarre and false content.

Comments