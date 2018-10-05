Drew Barrymore Says A Magazine Interview With Her Is FAKE NEWS

So this is a little strange…there is an interview in an EgyptAir on-flight magazine that is causing some controversy.

Dear sir, this a professional magazine interview conducted by Dr. Aida Tekla Former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and one of the voting members of the Golden Globes. — EGYPTAIR (@EGYPTAIR) October 3, 2018

It features a conversation with Drew Barrymore that her publicist claims never happened. The airline still contends it’s legit. The article is riddled with grammatical mistakes and claims Drew has stepped away from Hollywood to raise her kids.

This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal. pic.twitter.com/fN3lNHXbL0 — Adam Baron (@adammbaron) October 2, 2018

The credited writer of the article maintains she interviewed Barrymore, but did not explain if her story was changed by an editor or mistranslated to clarify the article’s bizarre and false content.

