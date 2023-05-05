Drew Barrymore Pulls Out Of Hosting This Weekend’s MTV Movie Awards

Source: YouTube

Drew Barrymore’s weekend just got freed up as she takes a cue from the Hollywood Writer’s Guild strike and backs out of her hosting gig at the MTV Movie Awards this weekend.

To make sure she doesn’t burn the bridge with MTV, she promised to host next year. She said in a statement, “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” “I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.” Even though she won’t be there in person, she had already filmed some segments that will be expected to air.

The show will go on without a host.

