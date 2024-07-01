99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Drama And Big Personalities The Focus Of “Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans”

July 1, 2024 10:33AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Netflix shines the spotlight on the big personalities vying to win the 100 meters and title of the fastest men and women at the Paris Olympics.

In a sport dominated by Usain Bolt until he retired, who will take over the crown?  What does it take to get there? From Sha’Carri Richardson to Noah Lyles, this is the full story of man and woman’s desire to be the fastest person on the planet.

Streaming July 2 on Netflix.

More about:
Netflix
Noah Lyles
Sha'Carri Richardon
Sprint: The World's Fastest Humans
Usain Bolt

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dad Saves His 2-Year-Old From Family Pool
2

Hiker Rescued After 10 Days Lost In California Wilderness
3

This Influencer Broke Into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium To Kick A Field Goal
4

Vanna White Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Ryan Seacrest
5

Influencer Helps Sell Out Food Wish List For Elementary Summer Food Program

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE