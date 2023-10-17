Drake’s Son Raps On “My Man Freestyle”

Source: YouTube

Drake is living his best life with 7 of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from his new album, For All the Dogs. And he’s a proud papa with his 6-year-old son Adonis dropping a track called “My Man Freestyle”.

“I was waiting for this moment to arrive/I was driving in the car and I mash my car/ I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad,” he raps. “I am going to my house, see my dad/I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change/I’m playing basketball.”

The song is about the day leading up to a basketball game. In the video, Adonis is on the court and giving a pep talk to friends. “We just have to work harder. We have to shoot better. We have to play better. Get your energy up,” he says. Drake pops in towards the end.