Drake’s “In My Feelings” Lyrics Are Getting Kids Reading

Canadian singer, Aubrey Drake Graham who is better known by the name Drake, performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London, Friday, July 3, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Drake Lyrics are getting kids to read!

An elementary school in South Carolina put a spin on Drake’s In My Feelings.

A bulletin board inside of the Busbee Elementary has a construction paper picture of Drake.

The board says, “Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with the knowledge? Cause I need ya and I want ya to go to college!”

The school hopes this will  interest them in reading and writing. I’m definitely intrigued!

I wish my elementary school was that cool!

