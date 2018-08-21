Drake’s “In My Feelings” Lyrics Are Getting Kids Reading

Drake Lyrics are getting kids to read!
An elementary school in South Carolina put a spin on Drake’s In My Feelings.
A bulletin board inside of the Busbee Elementary has a construction paper picture of Drake.
Great first day back at #BusbeeElementary! This is going to be a great year! The #Bulldogs are up to the challenge! #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/8pAiyCjVjq
— Busbee Elementary (@BusbeeCorbett) August 21, 2018
The board says, “Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with the knowledge? Cause I need ya and I want ya to go to college!”
The school hopes this will interest them in reading and writing. I’m definitely intrigued!
I wish my elementary school was that cool!