Drake’s Album “Certified Lover Boy” Is Delayed Again
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
One of the most-anticipated album releases to kick off 2021 has been delayed yet again. Drake’s sixth studio album “Certified Lover Boy” was originally supposed to come out in the summer of 2020, then delayed to a January 2021 release date. Now the date is unknown.
Drake has announced that the album will be delayed to an unknown date due to rehab and recovery after a recent knee surgery from an injury he had back in October.
Get well soon Drake!