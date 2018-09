Proving that just because you are famous doesn’t mean everyone wants to date you….Drake apparently tried to ask Heidi Klum out.



To be fair, Heidi had said she had a crush on him earlier this year…and this all was brought up on The Ellen Show. They mentioned that one time in February she played “Who’d You Rather?” on Ellen’s show and picked Drake over LOTS of options…

He texted her, but she was already dating someone so she just ghosted him. She said he was about “a week too late.”

