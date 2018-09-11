Drake Squashes Long Time Beef With Meek Mill

While Cardi B and Nicki are fighting and Eminem and MGK are dissin eachother, Meek Mill and Drake are making ammends.

Consider the beef squashed.

Drake and Meek Mill put an end to their famous feud  during Drake’s “Aubrey and the Three Amigos” tour stop in Boston with a surprise joint performance.

The former longtime rivals went head to head back in 2015, after Meek accused Drake of ghostwriting.

This prompted Drake to release a series of diss tracks in response, but it appears all is forgiven three years later.

The crowd went wild as the pair reunited and seemingly let go of their baggage on Saturday night.

Drake later shared this Instagram with a touching caption:

 

