Drake Posts Emotional Tribute to a Fan

Drake is grieving after the tragic loss of a fan he met through the Make-A-Wish foundation.
The Canadian rapper took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kay, who, after meeting, quickly became a friend.
Gonna miss you a whole lot. We met through make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals. I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father. I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that’s eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour. I don’t know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it’s sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K! 😢💙 @the.kaydiaries