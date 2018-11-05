Drake Posts Emotional Tribute to a Fan

Canadian singer, Aubrey Drake Graham who is better known by the name Drake, performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London, Friday, July 3, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Drake is grieving after the tragic loss of a fan he met through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kay, who, after meeting, quickly became a friend.

“Gonna miss you a whole lot,” Drizzy wrote. “We met through Make-A-Wish and we built a genuine bond. You would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals.”