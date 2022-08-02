      Weather Alert

Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion Concert

Aug 2, 2022 @ 5:09am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Drake had to postpone reunion concert because of COVID.

The Young Money reunion concert scheduled for last night in Toronto as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend was postponed after he tested positive for Covid.

I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram.I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

The weekend of shows kicked off on Thursday with an “All Canadian North Stars” event at Drake’s History nightclub. It was followed up with Friday’s show featuring Chris Brown and Lil Baby. The festivities were meant to wrap with a show from the Big Three: Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj reuniting with their Young Money crew. “I love you all,” Drake added. “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).

By the way, Nelly Furtado joined Drake for the Friday show.

 

