Drake Pauses Show After Fan Falls From Balcony

Drake took a moment during his show at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night when an “over-hyped” fan fell from the balcony. It happened about an hour and a half into the show after 21 Savage took the stage. You can see the man fall from the balcony into the orchestra pit in footage on TMZ. It looks like he fell, but another source at the show said he “jumped into the crowd from the balcony because he was so hyped!”

Either way, he “landed on the New York Giants!” (players Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas who were in the crowd.) Drake stopped the show when he was made aware it happened, saying “Just gotta make sure somebody’s OK.” He was, and the show carried on.