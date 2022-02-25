Drake May Be Saving A Well-Known Restaurant From Having To Close

Drake might be stepping in to help a well-known Jamaican Beef Patty restaurant after it threatened to close its door this Saturday. Randy’s Patties made the announcement via Instagram that after 40 years the restaurant would have to close due to manufacturing and supply chain issues. When Randy’s posted about their closing, Drake was in the comments with a solution, “I’ll buy Randy’s right now.”
If he does, in fact, save this restaurant from closing by buying it, it won’t be his first venture into the food-biz. In 2015 he opened a restaurant with Canadian chef Susur Lee called Frings, it closed three years after opening. Drake also invested in faux-chicken maker Daring Foods and owns a minority stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken.
