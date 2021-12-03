      Weather Alert

Drake Makes New Friends At A Rockets Game

Dec 3, 2021 @ 7:08am
It’s hard to imagine there are people who don’t know who rapper Drake is…but we found a couple sitting next to him  at the OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets game on Wednesday. And their interaction is priceless!!!  Drake was sitting in the front row as the Rockets were set to take the court in OKC … and as cameras were on him, they captured the older guy sitting next to him looking like he was asking Drake if he was famous.

Drake was tickled and calls for the camera to focus on his new friend … as Rumble, OKC’s mascot, comes over to join in on the fun.

After the interaction, Drake and his new friends even posed for a selfie … captioning it, “My new parents.”

